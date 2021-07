Shelor and friends on the back porch

Bluegrass music lit up the makeshift back porch stage behind the Floyd Country Store Saturday night before fireworks lit up the sky over the town as the area celebrated the Fourth of July.

Sammy Shelor invited some of his talented musical friends to delight the crowd on the grass and brought the two-hour show to a close just before the boom of fireworks replaced the sound of Bluegrass.

Fireworks light up the sky over the town of Floyd

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest