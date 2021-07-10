Return of the Friday Night Jamboree

After more than a year offstage at the Floyd Country Store, the Friday Night Jamboree returned with the Twin Creeks String Band filling the dance hall with Old Time Music and the dancers packing the floor in a step towards normal after a year of pandemic.

Josh Blankenship and Friends kicked off the music with the gospel hour Friday on a warm night with bands playing on the street and a packed Country Store. Video crews form Roanoke television stations helped celebrate the return of the Friday nights that have been a hallmark of Floyd music.

Put on your dancing shoes. The Jamboree is back.

Dancing up a storm at the Friday Night Jamboree

