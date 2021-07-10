muselogo1-copy

Return of the Friday Night Jamboree

A jam-packed musical return to music in Floyd
The Twin Creek String Band helps bring music and dancing back to Floyd on a Friday night.

After more than a year offstage at the Floyd Country Store, the Friday Night Jamboree returned with the Twin Creeks String Band filling the dance hall with Old Time Music and the dancers packing the floor in a step towards normal after a year of pandemic.

Josh Blankenship and Friends kicked off the music with the gospel hour Friday on a warm night with bands playing on the street and a packed Country Store. Video crews form Roanoke television stations helped celebrate the return of the Friday nights that have been a hallmark of Floyd music.

Put on your dancing shoes. The Jamboree is back.

Dancing up a storm at the Friday Night Jamboree
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter