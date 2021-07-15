Another strike against Virginia’s dishonest GOP governor nominee

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin apparently he thinks should have the power to force organizers of debates between the candidates to choose only moderators he prefers, which of course means he would rather face pro-propaganda softball questions from any of the wannabe news hosts of the Fox News, the faux outlet that is nothing more than a shill for racist and corrupt former president Donald Trump.
So Youngkin is refusing to debate Democratic candidate, and former governor, Terry McAuliffe because, he claims, award-winning journalist and Public Broadcasting Service news managing editor Patricia Woodruff is not right-wing enough to satisfy his desires.
About what we should expect from a former CEO of a questionable financial outfit like the Carlyle Group, the Washington-based outfit that cheated senior citizens out of their money and sent jobs overseas by closing down companies it drove into bankruptcy.
Youngkin, who claims he is just like Trump. If so, maybe he could share a cell with Trump, whose company is under indictment for financial fraud and tax crimes. If the Justice Department takes a closer look at how the wannabe governor cheated clients and cost Virginia and other Americans jobs disappeared when he outsourced them overseas, they might find some shenanigans worth some indictments.
There once was a time when honesty and integrity counted for something. Youngkin has manufactured lies and false claims about what is needed for education in Virginia and outright lies about critical race theory, shows he wants to lie as much as Trump.
Youngkin claims Woodruff shows “partisanship” because she donated to a “partisan” Earthquake Relief Fund sponsored, in part, by the Clinton Foundation of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
“We’re just not going to debate two-on-one,” said Jeff Roe, a “strategist” for Youngkin. The donation, he told The Associated Press, is a prime example of Woodruff’s so-called “partisanship.”
Roe, like his boss, is a liar. That kind of stunts may have worked for his clients like Ted Cruz, but it ain’t a way to win the Old Dominion. Woodruff’s donation went to the “Clinton-Bush Haiti Relief Fund,” a joint effort by the Clinton Foundation and former Republican president George W. Bush.
Bringing Roe into his campaign tells us a lot about Youngkin and most of what is says is not good Those of us who worked in GOP politics in the 80s in Washington knew that outright lying might bring short-term results but fails in the long run. Roe’s alliance with Newt Gingrich in 2012 also reveals a desire to ignore core values of what the Republican Party once was. Gingrich started the destruction of the party and its soul when he became speaker, and destroyed any attempts at bi-partisanship or coalition-building that is necessary for government to run.
Lee Atwater, the GOP strategist who I worked with during my time at The Eddie Mahe Company in Washington, often said that stupid lies kill stupid campaigns. “If what you way is so wrong that it is easily disproved, that mistakes kills anything else you try to accomplish.
The nonpartisan news operation, Politico, first reported the non-partisan support of the Clinton Foundation. Their website reports the fund includes donations from NBC Universal, News Corporation, Turner Broadcasting and Thomson Reuters are among more than a dozen media organizations that have made charitable contributions to the Clinton Foundation in recent years, the foundation’s records show. Others include pro-Trump Newsmax and Fox News chairman James Murdoch, who gave millions to the Haiti Relief Fund.
The donations, which range from the low-thousands to the millions, provide a picture of the media industry’s ties to the Clinton Foundation at a time when one of its most notable personalities, George Stephanopoulos, is under scrutiny for not disclosing his own $75,000 contribution when reporting on the foundation.
The list also includes mass media groups like Comcast, Time Warner and Viacom, as well a few notable individuals, including Carlos Slim, the Mexican telecom magnate and largest shareholder of The New York Times Company, and James Murdoch, the chief operating officer of 21st Century Fox. Both Slim and Murdoch have given between $1 million to $5 million, respectively.
The Haiti Relief Fund turns out to be a popular bi-partisan group that is part of the worldwide efforts of both a Democrat and Republican former president who, unlike a loser like Donald Trump, served two back-to-back terms. Woodruff pointed that out that her contribution of $250 was to the joint Clinton-Bush Haiti Relief Fund.
The facts also show that Virginia’s Republican wannabe governor is a liar and a fool who insulted all of those who helped provide needed relief donations to Haiti and other joint projects by Clinton and Bush. She is the anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour,” also worked at NBC News and CNN, and has covered every presidential election since 1976.
We don’t need a fool and liar like Youngkin serving as governor for Virginia, home to true Americans like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and others. Let’s make sure we, as voters in the Old Dominion, remember that in November.