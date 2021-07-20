A look back at previous Floyd Fests

A video compilation of past Floyd Fests

Floyd Fest 2021 kicks off Wednesday after a year off from the pandemic and a hoped-for return to normal for a Southwestern Virginia music scene that is trying to get back on track.

The video above is a compilation of scenes captured by my cameras in 15 years of coverage of the summer music event staged each July just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in land that straddles Floyd and Patrick counties.

I retired from coverage of the event and turned it over to Colleen Redmond to provide photos and stories and coverage after shooting thousands of images and many scenes of video. I will observe the coming days from afar as I concentrate on news of events in Floyd and other parts of the event.

Good luck to Floyd Fest and welcome back.

Mother and daughter watch the show at the Ferrum Porch.

