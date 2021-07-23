Blue Ridge moon in July

A shot of the moon shortly after midnight Thursday. Photographed on a Canon EOS1-D X with a 400 mm f/2.8 lens and a 2x tele-extender (both also from Canon) on a tripod at 1/250x a second at f:/8. ISO: 800x.

Haven’t shot any decent moon photos for a while, but we saw this one while driving back to Floyd from Christiansburg Thursday evening and decided it was time to bring out the big photography guns to make the shot.

Our thanks to John Fogerty for writing “Bad Moon on the Rise,” and giving us permission to use it, and The Seldom Scene for their version of the song. They will be in Floyd for a sold-out concert at the Floyd Country Store on Aug. 7.

For moon lovers, he’s a video compiled of many shots of that orb over the years.

A bad moon on the rise? That depends…

