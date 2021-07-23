muselogo1-copy

Blue Ridge moon in July

A full moon in July also means Floyd Fest over on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A shot of the moon shortly after midnight Thursday. Photographed on a Canon EOS1-D X with a 400 mm f/2.8 lens and a 2x tele-extender (both also from Canon) on a tripod at 1/250x a second at f:/8. ISO: 800x.

Haven’t shot any decent moon photos for a while, but we saw this one while driving back to Floyd from Christiansburg Thursday evening and decided it was time to bring out the big photography guns to make the shot.

Our thanks to John Fogerty for writing “Bad Moon on the Rise,” and giving us permission to use it, and The Seldom Scene for their version of the song. They will be in Floyd for a sold-out concert at the Floyd Country Store on Aug. 7.

For moon lovers, he’s a video compiled of many shots of that orb over the years.

A bad moon on the rise? That depends…
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
