With 1,883 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Virginia, area locations see sharp rises in cases, deaths

(Because of delayed reporting by the Virginia Department of Health on weekends now, the changes in numbers today reflect any increases or decreases since the totals compiled through of last week.)
Virginia:
Infections: 688,300 (+1,883)
Hospitalized: 31,153 (+86)
Deaths: 11,506 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 891 (+1)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,431 (-34)
Hospitalized: 190 (-3)
Deaths: 88 (-2)
Radford:
Infections: 2,226 (+31)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 22 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,746 (+5)
Hospitalized: 225 (+1)
Deaths: 79
Galax:
Infections: 1,171
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,338 (+23)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 23 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,759 (+24)
Hospitalized: 139 (+5)
Deaths: 69 (+5)
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,158 (+5)
Hospitalized: 202 (+1)
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,817 (+38)
Hospitalized: 270
Deaths: 199
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,630 (+29)
Hospitalized: 195
Deaths: 148
Salem:
Infections: 2,255 (-8)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,428 (+3)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 45