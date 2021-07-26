muselogo1-copy

With 1,883 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Virginia, area locations see sharp rises in cases, deaths

Radford reports 31 new cases and one death, Giles 23 cases and a death, Pulaski 23 cases and five deaths, 38 cases and 67 new cases in the Roanoke Valley.

(Because of delayed reporting by the Virginia Department of Health on weekends now, the changes in numbers today reflect any increases or decreases since the totals compiled through of last week.)

Virginia:
Infections: 688,300 (+1,883)
Hospitalized: 31,153 (+86)
Deaths: 11,506 (+6)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 891 (+1)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,431 (-34)
Hospitalized: 190 (-3)
Deaths: 88 (-2)

Radford:
Infections: 2,226 (+31)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 22 (+1)

Carroll County
Infections: 2,746 (+5)
Hospitalized: 225 (+1)
Deaths: 79

Galax:
Infections: 1,171
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,338 (+23)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 23 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,759 (+24) 
Hospitalized: 139 (+5)
Deaths: 69 (+5)

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,158 (+5)
Hospitalized: 202 (+1)
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,817 (+38)
Hospitalized: 270
Deaths: 199

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,630 (+29)
Hospitalized: 195
Deaths: 148

Salem:
Infections: 2,255 (-8)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,428 (+3)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 45

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter