With 1,883 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend in Virginia, area locations see sharp rises in cases, deaths

(Because of delayed reporting by the Virginia Department of Health on weekends now, the changes in numbers today reflect any increases or decreases since the totals compiled through of last week.)

Virginia:

Infections: 688,300 (+1,883)

Hospitalized: 31,153 (+86)

Deaths: 11,506 (+6)

Floyd County:

Infections: 891 (+1)

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,431 (-34)

Hospitalized: 190 (-3)

Deaths: 88 (-2)

Radford:

Infections: 2,226 (+31)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 22 (+1)

Carroll County

Infections: 2,746 (+5)

Hospitalized: 225 (+1)

Deaths: 79

Galax:

Infections: 1,171

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,338 (+23)

Hospitalized: 55

Deaths: 23 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,759 (+24)

Hospitalized: 139 (+5)

Deaths: 69 (+5)

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,158 (+5)

Hospitalized: 202 (+1)

Deaths: 83

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,817 (+38)

Hospitalized: 270

Deaths: 199

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,630 (+29)

Hospitalized: 195

Deaths: 148

Salem:

Infections: 2,255 (-8)

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,428 (+3)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 45

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

