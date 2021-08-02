COVID-19 infections up 3,555 over weekend in Virginia

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health. The amounts represent changes from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 697,939 (+3,555)
Hospitalized: 31,423 (+87)
Deaths: 11,532 (+2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 906 (+9)
Hospitalized: (+1)
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,443 (+39)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,288 (+11)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 28
Carroll County
Infections: 2,776 (+12)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 79
Galax:
Infections: 1,180 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,369 (+4)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,821 (+16)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 69
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,214 (+28)
Hospitalized: 204
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,935 (+52)
Hospitalized: 275 (+1)
Deaths: 200
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,765 (+66)
Hospitalized: 202 (+3)
Deaths: 148
Salem:
Infections: 2,302 (+24)
Hospitalized: 78 (+3)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,437 (+5)
Hospitalized: 121
Deaths: 46