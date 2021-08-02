muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 infections up 3,555 over weekend in Virginia

Montgomery County Radford cases up 49 with 28 in Franklin, 16 in Pulaski, 12 in Carroll, 9 in Floyd, 4 in Giles, and 142 in the Roanoke Valley.

Numbers based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health. The amounts represent changes from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 697,939 (+3,555)
Hospitalized: 31,423 (+87)
Deaths: 11,532 (+2)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 906 (+9)
Hospitalized: (+1)
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,443 (+39)
Hospitalized: 191  
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,288 (+11)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 28 

Carroll County
Infections: 2,776 (+12)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 79

Galax:
Infections: 1,180 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,369 (+4)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,821 (+16) 
Hospitalized: 139  
Deaths: 69 

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,214 (+28)
Hospitalized: 204 
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,935 (+52)
Hospitalized: 275  (+1)
Deaths: 200  

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,765 (+66)
Hospitalized: 202  (+3)
Deaths: 148

Salem:
Infections: 2,302 (+24)
Hospitalized: 78 (+3)
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,437  (+5)
Hospitalized: 121
Deaths: 46

