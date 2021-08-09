Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,655 over weekend; 156 new hospitalizations; 13 new deaths

Based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health. The numbers included cases added between 5 p.m. last Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 709,319(+4,655)
Hospitalized: 31,621 (+156)
Deaths: 11,558 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 941 (+22)
Hospitalized: 32 (+1)
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,540 (+48)
Hospitalized: 195 (+2)
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,319 (+10)
Hospitalized: 41 (+1)
Deaths: 29 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,828 (+25)
Hospitalized: 232 (+1)
Deaths: 80
Galax:
Infections: 1,195 (+6)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,386 (+7)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,867 (+22)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 69
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,304 (+53)
Hospitalized: 211 (+4)
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,086 (+64)
Hospitalized: 279
Deaths: 201
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,873 (+35)
Hospitalized: 204
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,324 (+27)
Hospitalized: 78
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,464 (+14)
Hospitalized: 122 (+1)
Deaths: 47