muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,655 over weekend; 156 new hospitalizations; 13 new deaths

Montgomery County-Radford cases up by 58, Carroll County rose 25, Floyd 22, Pulaski 22, Franklin 53, Roanoke Valley 126

Based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health. The numbers included cases added between 5 p.m. last Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 709,319(+4,655)
Hospitalized: 31,621 (+156)
Deaths: 11,558 (+13)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 941 (+22)
Hospitalized: 32 (+1)  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,540 (+48)
Hospitalized: 195 (+2)  
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,319 (+10)
Hospitalized: 41 (+1)  
Deaths: 29 (+1)   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,828 (+25)
Hospitalized: 232 (+1)  
Deaths: 80

Galax:
Infections: 1,195 (+6)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,386 (+7)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,867 (+22) 
Hospitalized: 139  
Deaths: 69 

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,304 (+53)
Hospitalized: 211 (+4) 
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,086 (+64)
Hospitalized: 279  
Deaths: 201    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,873 (+35)
Hospitalized: 204
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,324 (+27)
Hospitalized: 78
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,464  (+14)
Hospitalized: 122 (+1)  
Deaths: 47  

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter