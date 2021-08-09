COVID-19 is increasing at record levels

According to numbers posted Monday by the Virginia Department of Health, Floyd County’s total number of COVID-19 cases are 941, an increase of 22 since the Friday’s report. That makes the county’s new cases more than 50 in about a week, a rate more than 10 times the usual weekly numbers.

Friday’s report showed 6 new cases in the county from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday and Monday’s report includes new cases reported on Friday, Saturday and though 5 p.m. Sunday,

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. It’s growing by astronomical numbers. Virginia had 4,655 new cases over the weekend. The Roanoke Valley reported 126. Montgomery County and the city of Radford are up by 58, Franklin County 53, Carroll County 25 and 22 in Pulaski County.

Some blame the increase in Floyd on the low rate of vaccinations. Spurred by self-righteous right-wing conspiracy hoaxes, more than half the county has shunned the needed vaccines needed to fight the pandemic. Others claim many countians who attended FloydFest brought the dreaded delta variant to the county. Perhaps, but medical evidence says delta was already here. It could be passed on to unvaccinated customers at Food Lion, Slaughters or other retail shops. It could come from the person sitting at the bar next to you at Dogtown.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is urging quick, full approval to before the end of this month, which he hopes will spur vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities

Dr. Fauci says localities should mandate vaccinations if the nation has any change to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“I hope — I don’t predict — I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope it’s within the month of August,” Fauci said in media statements to urge FDA approval of the vaccine. “If that’s the case, you’re going to see the empowerment of local enterprises, giving mandates that could be colleges, universities, places of business, a whole variety and I strongly support that. The time has come. … We’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated.”

However, the U.S. Supreme Court, packed with right-wing justices by former, dishonored president Donald Trump, is looking at a request to block mandated vaccines at Indiana University for both student and employees.

That doesn’t sit well with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teacher. “As a matter of personal conscience, I think that we need to be working with our employers — not opposing them on vaccine mandates,” Weingarten said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

On ABC’s “This Week,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said:

I celebrate when I see businesses deciding that they’re going to mandate that for their employees. Yes, I think we ought to use every public health tool we can when people are dying.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

