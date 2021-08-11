muselogo1-copy

Students return to school

This year, schools are starting on time on a full schedule of classes.

Students return today at Floyd County public schools, on schedule and on a normal day of classes and programs with one exception: They must wear masks under orders from the Commonwealth to follow recommendations of the national Centers for Disease Control because of an increase in cases from the delta variant of COVID-19.

Students also return to air-conditioned classrooms and cool in other public areas.

“Our schools are a cool place to be,” declared Superintendent John Wheeler to county supervisors in a report on Tuesday.

Student athletes are in practice for fall sports, including football.

The new year is on its way.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON
