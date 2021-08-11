Students return to school

Students return today at Floyd County public schools, on schedule and on a normal day of classes and programs with one exception: They must wear masks under orders from the Commonwealth to follow recommendations of the national Centers for Disease Control because of an increase in cases from the delta variant of COVID-19.

Students also return to air-conditioned classrooms and cool in other public areas.

“Our schools are a cool place to be,” declared Superintendent John Wheeler to county supervisors in a report on Tuesday.

Student athletes are in practice for fall sports, including football.

The new year is on its way.

