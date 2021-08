Floyd County High School Varsity and JV volleyball Lady Buffaloes face Auburn in the Alan Cantrell Gym Thursday afternoon for a pre-season scrimmage to start working towards the state playoffs.

On Friday, the varsity Buffs varsity football squad takes on Cave Spring here in Floyd for its first scrimmage.

Time to dust off my cameras and start photographing the sports action of a new season for The Floyd Press.

Let’s play!

