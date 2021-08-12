Stormy weather? Perhaps

Assuming the National Weather Service radar is correct, which is always a “big” assumption, the threatened thunderstorms that have been forecasts but missed us in recent days, may hit Floyd County head-on sometime around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The map above shows the strongest part of the storms over the center part of the county at 4:11 p.m. This, of course, is “projected radar,” not what may or may not really happen, but with temperatures above 80 degrees and humidity at 69%, conditions are what the NWS calls “fertile” for a driving thunderstorm.

Yet, NWS has not issued a “severe storm watch” for the area. They had one in place on both Tuesday and Wednesday for storms that thundered around us but missed most of the county.

Weather forecasting is often a hit or miss situation.

We need rain, but we don’t need hard-pounding thunderstorms with damaging hail, tree-toppling winds and worse.

We’re keeping out fingers, and toes, crossed.

