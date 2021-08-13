Scrimmages kick off sports at the Alan Cantrell gym at FCHS

Jaycee Chaffin handles a serve from Auburn

A healthy sized crowd saw the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes volleyball JV and Varsity teams take on Auburn in a pre-season scrimmage Thursday night as thunder rocked the gym, but virtually none of the pounding rain that drenched most of the county fell on the school complex.

The varsity proved they will be a team to deal with a convincing opening set win over Auburn, which has been a thorn in Buffaloes hide for many seasons.

On Friday night, the Varsity Buffaloes football squad faces off against Cave Spring in its opening scrimmage.

FCHS principal Barry Hollandsworth had his hands full of fans who showed up without masks, but most had their faces covered as they cheered the Lady Buffs. Gov. Ralph Northam settled the mask issue for schools Thursday with an order that all students, faculty and staff of the Old Dominion’s public schools must wear masks in the buildings as cases of the delta variant of COVID-1 9 continue to increase in Virginia and many other parts of the nation.

More photos in next week's Floyd Press.

Stretching to set up a point

