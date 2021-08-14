muselogo1-copy

Football scrimmage against Cave Spring

The first of a couple of scrimmages before the teams square off in a new season later this month.
Players work through their routines under the watchful eye of Coach Winfred Beale

A football scrimmage before the high school season is normally a series of downs played by the two teams, which is what fans of the Floyd County High School Buffaloes varsity football squad watched Friday at the Coach Beale Field.

No scores, to punts, not kickoffs, etc. Just plays from scrimmage by Floyd and Cave Spring on a hot evening with storms circling the town but not arriving.

The Buffaloes play Bassett at their home turf next Friday for the annual benefit game before the season begins at home against Christiansburg on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.

More photos in next week’s Floyd Press as the high school athletic seasons begin.

Hand off from the quarterback for a gain against Cave Spring
Escaping a tackle on a good run.

