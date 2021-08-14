Football scrimmage against Cave Spring

A football scrimmage before the high school season is normally a series of downs played by the two teams, which is what fans of the Floyd County High School Buffaloes varsity football squad watched Friday at the Coach Beale Field.
No scores, to punts, not kickoffs, etc. Just plays from scrimmage by Floyd and Cave Spring on a hot evening with storms circling the town but not arriving.
The Buffaloes play Bassett at their home turf next Friday for the annual benefit game before the season begins at home against Christiansburg on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.
More photos in next week’s Floyd Press as the high school athletic seasons begin.