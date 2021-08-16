Virginia adds 5,901 new virus cases over the weekend

The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 723,727 (+5,901)
Hospitalized: 32,316 (+218)
Deaths: 11,618 (+19)
Floyd County:
Infections: 970 (+12)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,677 (+41)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,351 (+9)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 2,886 (+34)
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)
Deaths: 80
Galax:
Infections: 1,212 (+5)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,415 (+22)
Hospitalized: 56 (+1)
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,952 (+28)
Hospitalized: 145 (+2)
Deaths: 70
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,422 (+52)
Hospitalized: 211
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,191 (+32)
Hospitalized: 281 (-1)
Deaths: 202 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,088 (+68)
Hospitalized: 207 (+1)
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,403 (+23)
Hospitalized: 79 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,499 (+16)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 47