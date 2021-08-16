muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 5,901 new virus cases over the weekend

The Commonwealth added 218 hospitalizations. Montgomery-Radford added 50 new cases, Roanoke Valley had 123, Franklin 52, Carroll-Galas 39, Pulaski 28, Giles 22, Patrick 16 and 12 in Floyd.

The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 723,727 (+5,901)
Hospitalized: 32,316 (+218)
Deaths: 11,618 (+19)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 970 (+12)
Hospitalized: 32  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,677 (+41)
Hospitalized: 197  
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,351 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,886 (+34)
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)    
Deaths: 80

Galax:
Infections: 1,212 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,415 (+22)
Hospitalized: 56 (+1)  
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,952 (+28) 
Hospitalized: 145 (+2)  
Deaths: 70  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,422 (+52)
Hospitalized: 211
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,191 (+32)
Hospitalized: 281 (-1)  
Deaths: 202 (+1)    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,088 (+68)
Hospitalized: 207 (+1)
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,403 (+23)
Hospitalized: 79 (+1)  
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,499  (+16)
Hospitalized: 122  
Deaths: 47  

