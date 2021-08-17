muselogo1-copy

Virginia Virus cases rise 2,244 to a total of 725,971

Montgomery-Radford reports 29 new cases, Roanoke Valley has 106 and 8 in Floyd County.

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 725,971 (+2,244)
Hospitalized: 32,316 (+83)
Deaths: 11,625(+7)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 978 (+8)
Hospitalized: 32  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,697 (+20)
Hospitalized: 197  
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,351 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,893 (+7)
Hospitalized: 233    
Deaths: 80

Galax:
Infections: 1,216 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,419 (+4)
Hospitalized: 56  
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,955 (+3) 
Hospitalized: 145  
Deaths: 70  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,430 (+8)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,273 (+82)
Hospitalized: 285 (+4)  
Deaths: 203 (+1)    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,111 (+23)
Hospitalized: 207
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,404 (+1)
Hospitalized: 79  
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,499  (+16)
Hospitalized: 122  
Deaths: 47  

