Virginia Virus cases rise 2,244 to a total of 725,971

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 725,971 (+2,244)
Hospitalized: 32,316 (+83)
Deaths: 11,625(+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 978 (+8)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,697 (+20)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,351 (+9)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 2,893 (+7)
Hospitalized: 233
Deaths: 80
Galax:
Infections: 1,216 (+4)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,419 (+4)
Hospitalized: 56
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,955 (+3)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 70
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,430 (+8)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,273 (+82)
Hospitalized: 285 (+4)
Deaths: 203 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,111 (+23)
Hospitalized: 207
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,404 (+1)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,499 (+16)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 47