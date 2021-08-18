Va. COVID-19 cases by 2,552 eiyh 177 more deaths

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 728,523 (+2,552)
Hospitalized: 32,493 (+177)
Deaths: 11,625(+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 980 (+2)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,713 (+16)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,361 (+10)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 2,904 (+11)
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)
Deaths: 81 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,217 (+1)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,420 (+1)
Hospitalized: 57 (+1)
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,972 (+17)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 70
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,448 (+18)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,311 (+38)
Hospitalized: 285
Deaths: 203
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,151 (+40)
Hospitalized: 207
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,419 (-2)
Hospitalized: 80 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,506 (+7)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 47