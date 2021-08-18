muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases by 2,552 eiyh 177 more deaths

Montgomery-Radford up 26 cases, Carroll-Galex 12 and Roanoke Valley had 80.

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 728,523 (+2,552)
Hospitalized: 32,493 (+177)
Deaths: 11,625(+7)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 980 (+2)
Hospitalized: 32  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,713 (+16)
Hospitalized: 197  
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,361 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,904 (+11)
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)     
Deaths: 81 (+1)   

Galax:
Infections: 1,217 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,420 (+1)
Hospitalized: 57 (+1)     
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,972 (+17) 
Hospitalized: 145  
Deaths: 70  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,448 (+18)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,311 (+38)
Hospitalized: 285   
Deaths: 203    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,151 (+40)
Hospitalized: 207
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,419 (-2)
Hospitalized: 80 (+1)    
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,506 (+7)
Hospitalized: 122  
Deaths: 47  

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter