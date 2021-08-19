muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Virginia, along with hospitalizations, deaths

The Old Dominion added 2,764 cases, Roanoke Valley 81, New River 61, plus 100 new hospitalizations throughout the Commonwealth.

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 731,287 (+2,764)
Hospitalized: 32,593 (+100)
Deaths: 11,625 (+13)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 985 (+5)
Hospitalized: 32  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,743 (+30)
Hospitalized: 197  
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,368 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,913 (+9)
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)     
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,220 (+3)  
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,425 (+5)
Hospitalized: 57      
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,986 (+14) 
Hospitalized: 145  
Deaths: 70  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,466 (+18)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,346 (+37)
Hospitalized: 285   
Deaths: 203    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,151 (+34)
Hospitalized: 208 (+1)   
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,429 (+10)
Hospitalized: 81 (+1)    
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,518 (+12)
Hospitalized: 122  
Deaths: 47  

