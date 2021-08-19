COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Virginia, along with hospitalizations, deaths

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 731,287 (+2,764)
Hospitalized: 32,593 (+100)
Deaths: 11,625 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 985 (+5)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,743 (+30)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,368 (+7)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 2,913 (+9)
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,220 (+3)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,425 (+5)
Hospitalized: 57
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,986 (+14)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 70
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,466 (+18)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,346 (+37)
Hospitalized: 285
Deaths: 203
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,151 (+34)
Hospitalized: 208 (+1)
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,429 (+10)
Hospitalized: 81 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,518 (+12)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 47