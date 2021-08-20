Va. COVID-19 cases up 2,792 with 22 new deaths

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)
Virginia:
Infections: 734,079 (+2,792)
Hospitalized: 32,670 (+77)
Deaths: 11,647 (+22)
Floyd County:
Infections: 991 (+6)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,769 (+26)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,379 (+11)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 2,922 (+9)
Hospitalized: 234
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,222 (+2)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,434 (+9)
Hospitalized: 57
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,998 (+12)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 70
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,488 (+22)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,398 (+52)
Hospitalized: 285
Deaths: 204 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,249 (+69)
Hospitalized: 208
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,436 (+7)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,522 (+4)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 47