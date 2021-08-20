muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up 2,792 with 22 new deaths

Montgomery-Radford cases up by 36, Roanoke Valley up 128, Franklin 22, Carol 9, Floyd 6

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. the day before.)

Virginia:
Infections: 734,079 (+2,792)
Hospitalized: 32,670 (+77)
Deaths: 11,647 (+22)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 991 (+6)
Hospitalized: 32  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,769 (+26)
Hospitalized: 197  
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,379 (+11)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,922 (+9)
Hospitalized: 234  
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,222 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,434 (+9)
Hospitalized: 57      
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,998 (+12) 
Hospitalized: 145  
Deaths: 70  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,488 (+22)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,398 (+52)
Hospitalized: 285   
Deaths: 204 (+1)    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,249 (+69)
Hospitalized: 208    
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,436 (+7)
Hospitalized: 81     
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,522 (+4)
Hospitalized: 122  
Deaths: 47  

