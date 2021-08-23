Virginia adds 7,080 new Covid-19 cases over weekend

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Virginia:
Infections: 741.159 (+7,080)
Hospitalized: 32,858 (+188)
Deaths: 11,675 (+28)
Floyd County:
Infections: 998 (+7)
Hospitalized: 33 (+1)
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,835 (+66)
Hospitalized: 199 (+2)
Deaths: 81
Radford:
Infections: 2,400 (+21)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 2,962 (+40)
Hospitalized: 237 (+3)
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,232 (+10)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,440 (+6)
Hospitalized: 57
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,045 (+47)
Hospitalized: 147 (+2)
Deaths: 70
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,546 (+58)
Hospitalized: 214 (+2)
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,488 (+90)
Hospitalized: 285 (+1)
Deaths: 204
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,311 (+72)
Hospitalized: 208
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,463 (+27)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,550 (+28)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 47