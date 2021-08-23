muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 7,080 new Covid-19 cases over weekend

Roanoke Valley adds 189 new cases, Montgomery-Radford 87, Carroll County-Galax 50, Pulaski 47, Franklin 58, Floyd 7.

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia:
Infections: 741.159 (+7,080)
Hospitalized: 32,858 (+188)
Deaths: 11,675 (+28)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 998 (+7)
Hospitalized: 33 (+1)  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,835 (+66)
Hospitalized: 199 (+2)    
Deaths: 81

Radford:
Infections: 2,400 (+21)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,962 (+40)
Hospitalized: 237 (+3)    
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,232 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,440 (+6)
Hospitalized: 57      
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,045 (+47) 
Hospitalized: 147 (+2)    
Deaths: 70  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,546 (+58)
Hospitalized: 214 (+2)  
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,488 (+90)
Hospitalized: 285 (+1)     
Deaths: 204    

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,311 (+72)
Hospitalized: 208    
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,463 (+27)
Hospitalized: 81     
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,550 (+28)
Hospitalized: 122  
Deaths: 47  

