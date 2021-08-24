muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise 3,047 with 109 new hospitalizations, 17 deaths

Montgomery County-Radford reports 35 new cases, Roanoke Valley has 91. Floyd County, which had just 20 cases a year ago, hit 1,000 with 2 new cases.

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Monday.)

Virginia:
Infections: 744,187 (+3,027)
Hospitalized: 32,858 (+109)
Deaths: 11,693 (+17)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,000 (+2)
Hospitalized: 34 (+1)  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,863 (+28)
Hospitalized: 202 (+3)    
Deaths: 82 (+1)  

Radford:
Infections: 2,407 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 2,973 (+11)
Hospitalized: 237    
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,234 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,451 (+11)
Hospitalized: 58 (+1)        
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,070 (+25) 
Hospitalized: 148 (+1)    
Deaths: 70  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,564 (+28)
Hospitalized: 215 (+1)  
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,514 (+28)
Hospitalized: 288 (+3)     
Deaths: 205 (+1)      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,347 (+36)
Hospitalized: 209 (+1)      
Deaths: 150

Salem:
Infections: 2,463 (+27)
Hospitalized: 81     
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,552 (+2)
Hospitalized: 122  
Deaths: 47  

