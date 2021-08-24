Va. COVID-19 cases rise 3,047 with 109 new hospitalizations, 17 deaths

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Monday.)
Virginia:
Infections: 744,187 (+3,027)
Hospitalized: 32,858 (+109)
Deaths: 11,693 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,000 (+2)
Hospitalized: 34 (+1)
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,863 (+28)
Hospitalized: 202 (+3)
Deaths: 82 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,407 (+7)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 2,973 (+11)
Hospitalized: 237
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,234 (+2)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,451 (+11)
Hospitalized: 58 (+1)
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,070 (+25)
Hospitalized: 148 (+1)
Deaths: 70
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,564 (+28)
Hospitalized: 215 (+1)
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,514 (+28)
Hospitalized: 288 (+3)
Deaths: 205 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,347 (+36)
Hospitalized: 209 (+1)
Deaths: 150
Salem:
Infections: 2,463 (+27)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,552 (+2)
Hospitalized: 122
Deaths: 47