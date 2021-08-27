COVID-19 rises by 3,520 with 127 new hospitalizations, 39 more deaths in Virginia

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Thursday.)
Virginia:
Infections: 754,652 (+3,520)
Hospitalized: 33,344 (+127)
Deaths: 11,769 (+39)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,026 (+18)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,973 (+50)
Hospitalized: 206 (+1)
Deaths: 83 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,441 (+14)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,016 (+9)
Hospitalized: 242 (+4)
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,245 (+1)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,475 (+7)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,118 (+20)
Hospitalized: 150 (+2)
Deaths: 72
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,650 (+25)
Hospitalized: 218 (+2)
Deaths: 83
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,635 (+43)
Hospitalized: 290 (+1)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,448 (+46)
Hospitalized: 213 (+1)
Deaths: 151 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,490 (+10)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,592 (+37)
Hospitalized: 124
Deaths: 47