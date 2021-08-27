muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 rises by 3,520 with 127 new hospitalizations, 39 more deaths in Virginia

Roanoke Valley cases up by 89, Montgomery County-Radford rises with 64, Floyd County cases up 18. Deaths in Roanoke and Montgomery counties.

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Thursday.)

Virginia:
Infections: 754,652 (+3,520)
Hospitalized: 33,344 (+127)
Deaths: 11,769 (+39)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,026 (+18)      
Hospitalized: 34  
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,973 (+50)
Hospitalized: 206 (+1)    
Deaths: 83 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 2,441 (+14)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,016 (+9)
Hospitalized: 242 (+4)          
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,245 (+1)  
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,475 (+7)
Hospitalized: 58         
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,118 (+20) 
Hospitalized: 150 (+2)        
Deaths: 72      

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,650 (+25)
Hospitalized: 218 (+2)  
Deaths: 83

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,635 (+43)
Hospitalized: 290 (+1)         
Deaths: 206      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,448 (+46)
Hospitalized: 213 (+1)        
Deaths: 151 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,490 (+10)
Hospitalized: 81     
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,592 (+37)
Hospitalized: 124  
Deaths: 47  

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter