Lady Buffs top Pulaski County’s Cougars in volleyball

Jasmine Locke (right) drills the ball back against Pulaski with Jaycee Chaffin (center) and Madison Ramey keeping an eye on the action.

The Floyd County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team swept Pulaski County Thursday at the Alan Cantrell Court in strong fashion, with the varsity winning 3-0 and the JV taking a 2-0 victory before a rambunctious crowd.

More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Carleigh Craig sets up a point return for the Lady Buffs JV squad.
Kenzee Chaffin serves up another ace.
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
