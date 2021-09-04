muselogo1-copy

Football Buffaloes take big win over Patrick County, 43-25

After a shutout in the season opener, the Buffs come back with a decisive win
Seth Dunbar in a big-yardage run in the first quarter

The Floyd County High School football Buffaloes swapped the lead with the Patrick County Cougars in Stuart Friday night before taking a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter before scoring again for a 43-25 decisive win.

The Cougars score first but a point-after kick fell short, the Buffs scored and also failed to score any extra points, but the tie was short as the Cougars scored again, then the Buffs came back and added a two-point conversion for a two-point lead. The lead went back and forth in the third quarter before the Buffs forced a point by the Cougars, then scored again for a 36-26 lead in the fourth.

An insurance TD sealed the game. More details and photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Coach Beale congratulated the team after the win and advised them to stay focused on the season.
Nathan Saltus in a run that brought the team close to the goal and the final score.
