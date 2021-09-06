Virginia adds 8,743 new virus cases over the weekend

NOTE: Because the Virginia Department of Health no longer provides updates for Saturdays and Sundays, the total below accounts for cases from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday. On this Labor Day weekend, VDH updated the state statistics today but had not updated the localities.No explanation from them on why this was not done.

Virginia:

Infections: 786,910 (+8,743)

Hospitalized: 34,239 (+213)

Deaths: 11,899 (+30)

The locality information was not updated this morning, so the figures below represent the totals from 5:00 pm last Thursday.

Floyd County:

Infections: 1,075 (+5)

Hospitalized: 38 (+1)

Deaths: 23 (+1)

Montgomery County:

Infections: 10,185 (+50)

Hospitalized: 214 (+4)

Deaths: 83

Radford:

Infections: 2,528 (+18)

Hospitalized: 41

Deaths: 29

Carroll County

Infections: 3,126 (+20)

Hospitalized: 245 (+2)

Deaths: 81

Galax:

Infections: 1,310 (+8)

Hospitalized: 104 (+1)

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,561 (+16)

Hospitalized: 59

Deaths: 24

Pulaski County

Infections: 3,229 (+14)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 72

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,856 (+26)

Hospitalized: 222 (+1)

Deaths: 84

Roanoke:

Infections: 9,996 (+92)

Hospitalized: 293 (+1)

Deaths: 207

Roanoke County:

Infections: 9,614 (-26)

Hospitalized: 215

Deaths: 151

Salem:

Infections: 2,606 (+15)

Hospitalized: 83 (+1)

Deaths: 51

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,676 (+15)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 47

