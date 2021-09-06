Virginia adds 8,743 new virus cases over the weekend

NOTE: Because the Virginia Department of Health no longer provides updates for Saturdays and Sundays, the total below accounts for cases from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday. On this Labor Day weekend, VDH updated the state statistics today but had not updated the localities.No explanation from them on why this was not done.
Virginia:
Infections: 786,910 (+8,743)
Hospitalized: 34,239 (+213)
Deaths: 11,899 (+30)
The locality information was not updated this morning, so the figures below represent the totals from 5:00 pm last Thursday.
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,075 (+5)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 23 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,185 (+50)
Hospitalized: 214 (+4)
Deaths: 83
Radford:
Infections: 2,528 (+18)
Hospitalized: 41
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,126 (+20)
Hospitalized: 245 (+2)
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,310 (+8)
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,561 (+16)
Hospitalized: 59
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,229 (+14)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 72
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,856 (+26)
Hospitalized: 222 (+1)
Deaths: 84
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,996 (+92)
Hospitalized: 293 (+1)
Deaths: 207
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,614 (-26)
Hospitalized: 215
Deaths: 151
Salem:
Infections: 2,606 (+15)
Hospitalized: 83 (+1)
Deaths: 51
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,676 (+15)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 47