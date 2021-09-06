muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 8,743 new virus cases over the weekend

Nere hospitalizations over the weekend are 213 with 30 more deaths. No updtes from the localities.

NOTE: Because the Virginia Department of Health no longer provides updates for Saturdays and Sundays, the total below accounts for cases from 5 p.m. last Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday. On this Labor Day weekend, VDH updated the state statistics today but had not updated the localities.No explanation from them on why this was not done.

Virginia:
Infections: 786,910 (+8,743)
Hospitalized: 34,239 (+213)
Deaths: 11,899 (+30)

The locality information was not updated this morning, so the figures below represent the totals from 5:00 pm last Thursday.

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,075 (+5)      
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)      
Deaths: 23 (+1)  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,185 (+50)
Hospitalized: 214 (+4)    
Deaths: 83

Radford:
Infections: 2,528 (+18)  
Hospitalized: 41  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,126 (+20)
Hospitalized: 245 (+2)          
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,310 (+8)  
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)  
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,561 (+16)
Hospitalized: 59           
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,229 (+14) 
Hospitalized: 152        
Deaths: 72      

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,856 (+26)
Hospitalized: 222 (+1)  
Deaths: 84  

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,996 (+92)
Hospitalized: 293 (+1)           
Deaths: 207      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,614 (-26)
Hospitalized: 215        
Deaths: 151

Salem:
Infections: 2,606 (+15)
Hospitalized: 83 (+1)         
Deaths: 51

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,676  (+15)
Hospitalized: 125   
Deaths: 47  

