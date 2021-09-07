muselogo1-copy

Virginia up 2,007 new virus cases over the last 24 hours while Labor Day numbers show a large increase in localities

Over the entire Labor Day weekend, local figures show increase of 234 cases in Montgomery-Radford,,248 in the Roanoke Vallley, 92 in Patrick County, 78 in Pulaski, 54 in Giles and 27 in Floyd

Virginia:
Infections: 788,917 (+2,007)
Hospitalized: 34,312 (+73)
Deaths: 11,947 (+48)

The locality information was not updated by the Virginia Department of Health on Monday to reflect the weekend’s activities, so the figures below represent the totals from 5:00 pm last Thursday through 5:00 pm (EST) on Monday. The statewide figures above represent the updates from 5:00 pm Sunday through 5:00 pm Monday, We have no explanation from the VDH on why it was handled this way.

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,102 (+27)      
Hospitalized: 39 (+1)      
Deaths: 23  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,185 (+190)
Hospitalized: 219 (+5)    
Deaths: 83

Radford:
Infections: 2,572 (+44)  
Hospitalized: 43 (+2)    
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,126 (+44)
Hospitalized: 245          
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,310 (+19)  
Hospitalized: 104  
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,615 (+54)
Hospitalized: 561 (+2)            
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,229 (+78) 
Hospitalized: 152        
Deaths: 72      

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,948 (+92)
Hospitalized: 223 (+1)  
Deaths: 84  

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,996 (+78)
Hospitalized: 294 (+1)           
Deaths: 207      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,614 (-122)
Hospitalized: 216 (+1)          
Deaths: 152 (+1)  

Salem:
Infections: 2,654 (+48)
Hospitalized: 83        
Deaths: 51

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,704 (+28)
Hospitalized: 125   
Deaths: 47  

