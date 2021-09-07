Virginia up 2,007 new virus cases over the last 24 hours while Labor Day numbers show a large increase in localities

Virginia:

Infections: 788,917 (+2,007)

Hospitalized: 34,312 (+73)

Deaths: 11,947 (+48)

The locality information was not updated by the Virginia Department of Health on Monday to reflect the weekend’s activities, so the figures below represent the totals from 5:00 pm last Thursday through 5:00 pm (EST) on Monday. The statewide figures above represent the updates from 5:00 pm Sunday through 5:00 pm Monday, We have no explanation from the VDH on why it was handled this way.

Floyd County:

Infections: 1,102 (+27)

Hospitalized: 39 (+1)

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 10,185 (+190)

Hospitalized: 219 (+5)

Deaths: 83

Radford:

Infections: 2,572 (+44)

Hospitalized: 43 (+2)

Deaths: 29

Carroll County

Infections: 3,126 (+44)

Hospitalized: 245

Deaths: 81

Galax:

Infections: 1,310 (+19)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,615 (+54)

Hospitalized: 561 (+2)

Deaths: 24

Pulaski County

Infections: 3,229 (+78)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 72

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,948 (+92)

Hospitalized: 223 (+1)

Deaths: 84

Roanoke:

Infections: 9,996 (+78)

Hospitalized: 294 (+1)

Deaths: 207

Roanoke County:

Infections: 9,614 (-122)

Hospitalized: 216 (+1)

Deaths: 152 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,654 (+48)

Hospitalized: 83

Deaths: 51

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,704 (+28)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 47

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

