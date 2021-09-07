Virginia up 2,007 new virus cases over the last 24 hours while Labor Day numbers show a large increase in localities

Virginia:
Infections: 788,917 (+2,007)
Hospitalized: 34,312 (+73)
Deaths: 11,947 (+48)
The locality information was not updated by the Virginia Department of Health on Monday to reflect the weekend’s activities, so the figures below represent the totals from 5:00 pm last Thursday through 5:00 pm (EST) on Monday. The statewide figures above represent the updates from 5:00 pm Sunday through 5:00 pm Monday, We have no explanation from the VDH on why it was handled this way.
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,102 (+27)
Hospitalized: 39 (+1)
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,185 (+190)
Hospitalized: 219 (+5)
Deaths: 83
Radford:
Infections: 2,572 (+44)
Hospitalized: 43 (+2)
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,126 (+44)
Hospitalized: 245
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,310 (+19)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,615 (+54)
Hospitalized: 561 (+2)
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,229 (+78)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 72
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,948 (+92)
Hospitalized: 223 (+1)
Deaths: 84
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,996 (+78)
Hospitalized: 294 (+1)
Deaths: 207
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,614 (-122)
Hospitalized: 216 (+1)
Deaths: 152 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,654 (+48)
Hospitalized: 83
Deaths: 51
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,704 (+28)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 47