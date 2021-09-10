muselogo1-copy

Remembering that day 20 years ago that changed America forever

It was a day that rivaled the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as this nation' day of infamy
The World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 (Screen capture from CBS News).
A remembrance of that horrible day in September 2001

Saturday will be the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a tragic day that is embedded of all of our memories. September 11 began as a routine morning as I drove down to the State Department in Washington to photograph visiting dignitaries from another nation. In photojournalism circles, such an event is called a “grip and grin” shot.

But a vibration from my Blackberry bought up a message that said: “Explosion. Pentagon. Get there.”

A day that began with a routine assignment turned into one of the most horrible days in American history and I worked through the day, most of the night and the week that followed photographing the pain, misery, tragedy and heroism.

Let’s stop and remember those who worked so hard to save lives and died trying, along with the thousands who died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the fourth hijacked commercial jetliner that passengers brought down and prevented it to be used to attack Washington, DC, on Sept. 11, 2001.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
