With seconds left, Floyd’s football Buffaloes beat Grayson County 12-6

In a Tom Brady style late game series of plays, the Floyd County High School Buffaloes broke a game-long 6-6 tie with the Grayson County High Blue Devils when quarterback Kaleb Fenton fired a 22-yard pass to Rylan Swortzel with 41-seconds left to win 12-6 Friday night at Coach Beale field in Floyd.

For the first time this season, the Buffs scored first with a run by Fenton in the first quarter and a failed kick put the store at 6-0 until the second quarter with the Blue Devils scoring its only touchdown, but Floyd blocked the point after attempt and the score remained tied 6-6 through the third and nearly all the fourth until the second score by Floyd with seconds left.

Neither team could score and extra point. Fenton completed 16 of his 35 passes for 196 yards, and the Buffs intercepted Grayson County five times, with two by Elijah St. Clair.

More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

A herd of Buffaloes combines to bring down a Blue Devil in a failed fourth down attempt to keep the ball.

Nathan Saltus of the Buffaloes adds more yards by escaping tacklers.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

