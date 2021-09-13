muselogo1-copy

Weekend adds 9,652 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

The Commonwealth's hospitalizations numbers rose by 606 with 142 more deaths

The changes in numbers in this report reflect those added from 5 pm last Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 811,079 (+9,652)
Hospitalized: 34,918 (+606)
Deaths: 12,089 (+142)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,137 (+12)      
Hospitalized: 39    
Deaths: 23  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,646 (+173)
Hospitalized: 226 (+5)    
Deaths: 84 (+1)  

Radford:
Infections: 2,645 (+17)  
Hospitalized: 45    
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,251 (+36)
Hospitalized: 248 (+2)            
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,354 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 105  
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,743 (+74)
Hospitalized: 63           
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,400 (+42) 
Hospitalized: 158        
Deaths: 75      

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,094 (+60)
Hospitalized: 225 (+1)  
Deaths: 86 (+2)    

Roanoke:
Infections:  10,332 (+81)
Hospitalized: 295           
Deaths: 208      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,857 (151)
Hospitalized: 217 (+1)          
Deaths: 152  

Salem:
Infections: 2,749 (+41)
Hospitalized: 83        
Deaths: 53 (+1)  

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,753 (+12)
Hospitalized: 128   
Deaths: 47  

