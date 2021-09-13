Weekend adds 9,652 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia

The changes in numbers in this report reflect those added from 5 pm last Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 811,079 (+9,652)
Hospitalized: 34,918 (+606)
Deaths: 12,089 (+142)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,137 (+12)
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,646 (+173)
Hospitalized: 226 (+5)
Deaths: 84 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,645 (+17)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,251 (+36)
Hospitalized: 248 (+2)
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,354 (+10)
Hospitalized: 105
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,743 (+74)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,400 (+42)
Hospitalized: 158
Deaths: 75
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,094 (+60)
Hospitalized: 225 (+1)
Deaths: 86 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 10,332 (+81)
Hospitalized: 295
Deaths: 208
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,857 (151)
Hospitalized: 217 (+1)
Deaths: 152
Salem:
Infections: 2,749 (+41)
Hospitalized: 83
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,753 (+12)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 47