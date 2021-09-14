muselogo1-copy

Fairs are for kids

Help for a game.

Let’s face it. Fairs are for kids. Kids of all ages, perhaps, but really for the youngsters. They get to play games, eat and have a good time.

Some shots here from Saturday’s Floyd County Fair at Chantilly Farm. More photos in Thursday’s Floyd Press.

Having fun in the wind tunnel.
Things from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Hot dogs and soda. A good way to relax.
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
