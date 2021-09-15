muselogo1-copy

New COVID-19 cases top 4,000 in Virginia

The Commonwealth also had 112 more hospitalizations and 50 more deaths

Based on figures from the Virginia Department of Health

Virginia:
Infections: 818,804 (+4,066)
Hospitalized: 35,161 (+112)
Deaths: 12,170 (+50)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,160 (+12)      
Hospitalized: 39    
Deaths: 23  

Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,757 (+49)
Hospitalized: 226    
Deaths: 84

Radford:
Infections: 2,671 (+21)  
Hospitalized: 45    
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,286 (+21)
Hospitalized: 250 (+2)            
Deaths: 83 (+2)  

Galax:
Infections: 1,366 (+7)  
Hospitalized: 105  
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,779 (+17)
Hospitalized: 66 (+3)           
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,457 (+29) 
Hospitalized: 159 (+1)        
Deaths: 75      

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,142 (+22)
Hospitalized: 227 (+2)  
Deaths: 87 (+1)    

Roanoke:
Infections:  10,429 (+64)
Hospitalized: 297 (+2)           
Deaths: 208      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,078 (+18)
Hospitalized: 219 (+1)          
Deaths: 153 (+1)  

Salem:
Infections: 2,792 (+19)
Hospitalized: 83        
Deaths: 54  

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,767 (+8)
Hospitalized: 128   
Deaths: 47  

