New COVID-19 cases top 4,000 in Virginia

Based on figures from the Virginia Department of Health
Virginia:
Infections: 818,804 (+4,066)
Hospitalized: 35,161 (+112)
Deaths: 12,170 (+50)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,160 (+12)
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,757 (+49)
Hospitalized: 226
Deaths: 84
Radford:
Infections: 2,671 (+21)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,286 (+21)
Hospitalized: 250 (+2)
Deaths: 83 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 1,366 (+7)
Hospitalized: 105
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,779 (+17)
Hospitalized: 66 (+3)
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,457 (+29)
Hospitalized: 159 (+1)
Deaths: 75
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,142 (+22)
Hospitalized: 227 (+2)
Deaths: 87 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 10,429 (+64)
Hospitalized: 297 (+2)
Deaths: 208
Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,078 (+18)
Hospitalized: 219 (+1)
Deaths: 153 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,792 (+19)
Hospitalized: 83
Deaths: 54
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,767 (+8)
Hospitalized: 128
Deaths: 47