Virginia adds 8,943 new COVID-19 cases, 306 hospitalizations, 70 deaths over weekend

Based on figures from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect the increases from 5 pm Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 836,140 (+8,943)
Hospitalized: 35,720 (+306)
Deaths: 12,242 (+70)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,211 (+71)
Hospitalized: 41 (+2)
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,941 (+139)
Hospitalized: 231
Deaths: 86 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 2,714 (+26)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,384 (+62)
Hospitalized: 250
Deaths: 84 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,386 (+11)
Hospitalized: 107
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,904 (+71)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,535 (+52)
Hospitalized: 160 (+1)
Deaths: 75
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,268 (+64)
Hospitalized: 228 (+1)
Deaths: 90 (+3)
Roanoke:
Infections: 10,717 (+235)
Hospitalized: 263 (+36)
Deaths: 211 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,329 (+149)
Hospitalized: 222 (+2)
Deaths: 153
Salem:
Infections: 2,872 (+50)
Hospitalized: 83
Deaths: 55
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,804 (+23)
Hospitalized: 129 (+1)
Deaths: 49 (+2)