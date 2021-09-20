muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 8,943 new COVID-19 cases, 306 hospitalizations, 70 deaths over weekend

Floyd County added 71 new cases, Montgomery-Radford 165 cases, Carroll County 62, Giles 71, Pulaski 52, Franklin 64 and the Roanoke Valley 434

Based on figures from the Virginia Department of Health and reflect the increases from 5 pm Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 836,140 (+8,943)
Hospitalized: 35,720 (+306)
Deaths: 12,242 (+70)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,211 (+71)      
Hospitalized: 41 (+2)      
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,941 (+139)
Hospitalized: 231      
Deaths: 86 (+2)  

Radford:
Infections: 2,714 (+26)  
Hospitalized: 45    
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,384 (+62)
Hospitalized: 250            
Deaths: 84 (+1)    

Galax:
Infections: 1,386 (+11)  
Hospitalized: 107    
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,904 (+71)
Hospitalized: 70             
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,535 (+52) 
Hospitalized: 160 (+1)            
Deaths: 75      

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,268 (+64)
Hospitalized: 228 (+1)    
Deaths: 90 (+3)      

Roanoke:
Infections:  10,717 (+235)
Hospitalized: 263 (+36)             
Deaths: 211 (+1)        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,329 (+149)
Hospitalized: 222 (+2)            
Deaths: 153  

Salem:
Infections: 2,872 (+50)
Hospitalized: 83        
Deaths: 55    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,804 (+23)  
Hospitalized: 129 (+1)     
Deaths: 49 (+2)    

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
