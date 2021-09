The Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad took down the Christiansburg Blue Demons in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-13 before a delighted crowd at the Alan Cantrell Gym Monday night.

The Lady Buffs dominated play at the net, provided several aces on serves and stood off a close call in the second set to continue their unbeaten record, 5-0.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Jaycee Chaffin handles a Blue Demon serve and sets it up for a return.

Madison Ramey and Kenzee Chaffin celebrate a point as Coach Carrie Chaffin and the bench joins in.

