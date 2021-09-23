muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases keep rising in Virginia

So do hospitalizations and deaths

(Based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia:
Infections: 846,979 (+3,767)
Hospitalized: 36,047 (+114)
Deaths: 12,433 (+99)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,235 (+7)      
Hospitalized: 42 (+1)            
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,066 (+53)
Hospitalized: 236 (+1)      
Deaths: 88 (+1)        

Radford:
Infections: 2,740 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 45    
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,442 (+28)
Hospitalized: 251            
Deaths: 84    

Galax:
Infections: 1,414 (+17)  
Hospitalized: 111 (+3)    
Deaths: 56

Giles County:
Infections: 1,967 (+23)
Hospitalized: 71             
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,602 (+23) 
Hospitalized: 169 (+2)            
Deaths: 75      

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,342 (+22)
Hospitalized: 230 (+1)    
Deaths: 90      

Roanoke:
Infections:  10,884 (+54)
Hospitalized: 301 (+2)                   
Deaths: 214 (+1)        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,558 (+100)
Hospitalized: 227 (+1)            
Deaths: 153  

Salem:
Infections: 2,933 (+29)
Hospitalized: 84 (+1)              
Deaths: 55    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,822 (+9)  
Hospitalized: 129   
Deaths: 49  

