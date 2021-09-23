COVID-19 cases keep rising in Virginia

(Based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health)
Virginia:
Infections: 846,979 (+3,767)
Hospitalized: 36,047 (+114)
Deaths: 12,433 (+99)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,235 (+7)
Hospitalized: 42 (+1)
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,066 (+53)
Hospitalized: 236 (+1)
Deaths: 88 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,740 (+9)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,442 (+28)
Hospitalized: 251
Deaths: 84
Galax:
Infections: 1,414 (+17)
Hospitalized: 111 (+3)
Deaths: 56
Giles County:
Infections: 1,967 (+23)
Hospitalized: 71
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,602 (+23)
Hospitalized: 169 (+2)
Deaths: 75
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,342 (+22)
Hospitalized: 230 (+1)
Deaths: 90
Roanoke:
Infections: 10,884 (+54)
Hospitalized: 301 (+2)
Deaths: 214 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,558 (+100)
Hospitalized: 227 (+1)
Deaths: 153
Salem:
Infections: 2,933 (+29)
Hospitalized: 84 (+1)
Deaths: 55
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,822 (+9)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 49