Good music on a Friday night in Floyd

Cooler temperatures and the increase in COVID-19 cases have affected Friday night street music and the Jamboree of late, with a return of the Backyard Jamboree instead of the indoor event and less traffic on Locust Street. Yet, music continues behind the Floyd County Store and on sidewalks, continuing a tradition that is part of the area’s entertainment.

At the Backyard Jamboree on this week’s Friday night, we saw and heard the music of the Whitetop Mountain Band while street regulars Nuthin’ Common provided their electric mix of Bluegrass, Old Time and contemporary selections to an attentive audience while other area musician gave us more across the street.

Street crowd favorite Nuthin’ Common on South Locust Street.

Area musicians jamming on the sidewalk.

Taking in the music at the Backyard Jamboree

