muselogo1-copy

Good music on a Friday night in Floyd

Even falling temperatures and rising COVID-19 infections can stop the music
Martha Spencer of the Whitetop Mountain Band play at the Backyard Jamboree.

Cooler temperatures and the increase in COVID-19 cases have affected Friday night street music and the Jamboree of late, with a return of the Backyard Jamboree instead of the indoor event and less traffic on Locust Street. Yet, music continues behind the Floyd County Store and on sidewalks, continuing a tradition that is part of the area’s entertainment.

At the Backyard Jamboree on this week’s Friday night, we saw and heard the music of the Whitetop Mountain Band while street regulars Nuthin’ Common provided their electric mix of Bluegrass, Old Time and contemporary selections to an attentive audience while other area musician gave us more across the street.

Street crowd favorite Nuthin’ Common on South Locust Street.
Area musicians jamming on the sidewalk.
Taking in the music at the Backyard Jamboree
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter