COVID-19 cases rise by 7,987 over the weekend with 159 new deaths

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 857,852 (+7,987)
Hospitalized: 36,362 (+232)
Deaths: 12,592 (+159)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,280 (+29)
Hospitalized: 44 (+2)
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,181 (+64)
Hospitalized: 242 (+5)
Deaths: 89 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,780 (+22)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,497 (+36)
Hospitalized: 254
Deaths: 85 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,416
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 57 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,035 (+44)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 25
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,669 (+35)
Hospitalized: 172 (+3)
Deaths: 76 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,487 (+57)
Hospitalized: 232 (+1)
Deaths: 93 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,062 (+78)
Hospitalized: 301
Deaths: 216 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,773 (+146)
Hospitalized: 228 (+1)
Deaths: 154 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,996 (+38)
Hospitalized: 85 (+1)
Deaths: 55
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,846 (+20)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 52 (+2)