COVID-19 cases rise by 7,987 over the weekend with 159 new deaths

New deaths reported in Montgomery, Carroll, Pulaski, Franklin, Patrick, Roanoke Counties and the cities of Galax and Roanoke

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 857,852 (+7,987)
Hospitalized: 36,362 (+232)
Deaths: 12,592 (+159)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,280 (+29)      
Hospitalized: 44 (+2)          
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,181 (+64)
Hospitalized: 242 (+5)      
Deaths: 89 (+1)        

Radford:
Infections: 2,780 (+22)  
Hospitalized: 45    
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,497 (+36)
Hospitalized: 254          
Deaths: 85 (+1)    

Galax:
Infections: 1,416 
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 57 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 2,035 (+44)
Hospitalized: 72             
Deaths: 25

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,669 (+35) 
Hospitalized: 172 (+3)            
Deaths: 76 (+1)      

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,487 (+57)
Hospitalized: 232 (+1)    
Deaths: 93 (+2)      

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,062 (+78)
Hospitalized: 301                   
Deaths: 216 (+1)        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,773 (+146)
Hospitalized: 228 (+1)            
Deaths: 154 (+1)  

Salem:
Infections: 2,996 (+38)
Hospitalized: 85 (+1)              
Deaths: 55    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,846 (+20)  
Hospitalized: 129   
Deaths: 52 (+2)

