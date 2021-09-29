COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise in Virginia

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 863,644 (+3,151)
Hospitalized: 36,566 (+116)
Deaths: 12,696 (+49)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,294 (+11)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,229 (+23)
Hospitalized: 244 (+1)
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 2,794 (+10)
Hospitalized: 46
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,531 (+18)
Hospitalized: 254
Deaths: 85
Galax:
Infections: 1,426 (+10)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 58 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,056 (+12)
Hospitalized: 74 (+2)
Deaths: 25
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,685 (+10)
Hospitalized: 174 (+2)
Deaths: 76
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,526 (+26)
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)
Deaths: 93
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,129 (+31)
Hospitalized: 303 (+1)
Deaths: 216
Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,866 (+63)
Hospitalized: 228
Deaths: 155 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,030 (+17)
Hospitalized: 87
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,864 (+43)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 52