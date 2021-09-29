muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise in Virginia

Another 3,151 new infections, 116 additional hospitalizations, and 49 more deaths in the Commonwealth

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 863,644 (+3,151)
Hospitalized: 36,566 (+116)
Deaths: 12,696 (+49)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,294 (+11)      
Hospitalized: 44          
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,229 (+23)
Hospitalized: 244 (+1)      
Deaths: 89     

Radford:
Infections: 2,794 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 46    
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,531 (+18)
Hospitalized: 254          
Deaths: 85    

Galax:
Infections: 1,426 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 58 (+1)  

Giles County:
Infections: 2,056 (+12)
Hospitalized: 74 (+2)               
Deaths: 25

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,685 (+10) 
Hospitalized: 174 (+2)              
Deaths: 76      

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,526 (+26)
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)      
Deaths: 93      

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,129 (+31)
Hospitalized: 303 (+1)                   
Deaths: 216        

Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,866 (+63)
Hospitalized: 228            
Deaths: 155 (+1)    

Salem:
Infections: 3,030 (+17)
Hospitalized: 87              
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,864 (+43)  
Hospitalized: 129   
Deaths: 52

