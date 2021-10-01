Unbeaten Lady Buffs destroys Alleghany 3-0 in volleyball

muselogo1-copy

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad kept its unbeaten streak alive Thursday night with a dominating 3-0 set win at home over Alleghany.

In a 25-1 second-set win, Katie Wirt took over service for the Lady Buffs with the score at 8-1 and delivered 17-straight service points. Kenzee Chaffin has 23 assists, four kills and three aces and Marcia Garcia delivered five kills.

Floyd won the night 25-5, 25-1 and 25-10. In a preliminary JV match, however, Alleghany took a 2-0 win.

More details and photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Payton Faulkner and Jaycee Chaffin block another point attempt by Alleghany
Jordan Ingram serves
Maria Garcia-Diaz scores a point
Katrina Witt, wwh delivered 17 straight service points, sets up a point score by Jaycee Chaffin
Olivia Hylton sends another point over the net
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
