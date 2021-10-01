Unbeaten Lady Buffs destroys Alleghany 3-0 in volleyball

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad kept its unbeaten streak alive Thursday night with a dominating 3-0 set win at home over Alleghany.

In a 25-1 second-set win, Katie Wirt took over service for the Lady Buffs with the score at 8-1 and delivered 17-straight service points. Kenzee Chaffin has 23 assists, four kills and three aces and Marcia Garcia delivered five kills.

Floyd won the night 25-5, 25-1 and 25-10. In a preliminary JV match, however, Alleghany took a 2-0 win.

More details and photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Payton Faulkner and Jaycee Chaffin block another point attempt by Alleghany

Jordan Ingram serves

Maria Garcia-Diaz scores a point

Katrina Witt, wwh delivered 17 straight service points, sets up a point score by Jaycee Chaffin

Olivia Hylton sends another point over the net

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

