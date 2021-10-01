Unbeaten Lady Buffs destroys Alleghany 3-0 in volleyball

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball squad kept its unbeaten streak alive Thursday night with a dominating 3-0 set win at home over Alleghany.
In a 25-1 second-set win, Katie Wirt took over service for the Lady Buffs with the score at 8-1 and delivered 17-straight service points. Kenzee Chaffin has 23 assists, four kills and three aces and Marcia Garcia delivered five kills.
Floyd won the night 25-5, 25-1 and 25-10. In a preliminary JV match, however, Alleghany took a 2-0 win.
