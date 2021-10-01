Virginia COVID-19 case rise by 2,552 with 93 new deaths

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia:
Infections: 869.328 (+2,552)
Hospitalized: 36,711 (+73)
Deaths: 12,806 (+56)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,312 (+7)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,290 (+61)
Hospitalized: 245 (+1)
Deaths: 92
Radford:
Infections: 2,809 (+4)
Hospitalized: 46
Deaths: 30 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 3,569 (+14)
Hospitalized: 256
Deaths: 85
Galax:
Infections: 1,433 (+3)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 58
Giles County:
Infections: 2,077 (+8)
Hospitalized: 79 (+5)
Deaths: 25
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,734 (+24)
Hospitalized: 174
Deaths: 76
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,554 (+21)
Hospitalized: 235 (+1)
Deaths: 93
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,280 (+87)
Hospitalized: 303
Deaths: 216
Roanoke County:
Infections: 10,926
Hospitalized: 233 (+1)
Deaths: 156 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,083 (+11)
Hospitalized: 89 (+2)
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,885 (+9)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 52