Football Buffaloes take a thrilling overtime win against Carroll County

After a drought of extra-point conversions in recent games, a two-pointer sealed the deal in OT
Kaiden Swortzel catches a pass that led to touchdown to give the Buffaloes a early lead in the fourth quarter...
…Swortzel completes the catch and heads for the end zone…
… And, with help from Seth Dunbar, outran the Cavaliers to score.

After three weeks of failing to score extra points after touchdowns, and winning without them, Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes football team scored an important two extra points on a run by quarterback Kaleb Fenton in overtime at Carroll County to take an 20-18 point win over the Cavaliers Friday night in Hillsville.

After a Cavalier attempt for a field goal failed with the regulation game clock at 0:00 failed, Fenton passed to put the Buffaloes ahead 16-12 in the first play of overtime, then added the two extra points after a string of extra point failures in three straight games.

Carroll County came back with a touchdown pass in the next set of plays but needed a two-point conversion to tie the game back up and failed when the Buffaloes stopped the attempt just short of the goal line, given Floyd County it’s fourth straight win of the season.

A Buffaloes’ cheerleader injured her arm in a fall during a routine in the game and was treated at the Emergency Room at the hospital. Our prayers for a swift recovery.

More photos and details of a thrilling game that saw the Buffaloes score first to lead, then fall behind before tying the game up in the fourth 12-12 in the fourth quarter will appear in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Buffaloes quarterback Kaleb Fenton heads for the goal line to seal the overtime victory.
Trapping a Cavalier funner in the backfield.
Fenton’s punt clears the outstretch arms of a Cavalier.

