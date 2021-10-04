Virginia adds 7,762 new COVID-19 cases, 202 hospitalized and 102 deaths over weekend

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm last Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.
Virginia:
Infections: 877.090 (7,762)
Hospitalized: 36,913 (+202)
Deaths: 12,908 (+102)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,322 (+10)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 24
Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,360 (+70)
Hospitalized: 245
Deaths: 95 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 2,819 (+10)
Hospitalized: 47 (+1)
Deaths: 30
Carroll County
Infections: 3,569 (+14)
Hospitalized: 256
Deaths: 85
Galax:
Infections: 1,440 (+7)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 59 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 2,11 (+14)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 28 (+3)
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,734 (+59)
Hospitalized: 175 (+1)
Deaths: 77 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 5,639 (+85)
Hospitalized: 238 (+3)
Deaths: 94 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 11,409 (+129)
Hospitalized: 304 (+1)
Deaths: 216
Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,078 (+152)
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)
Deaths: 157 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 3,083 (+11)
Hospitalized: 90 (+1)
Deaths: 56
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,900 (+15)
Hospitalized: 130 (+1)
Deaths: 52