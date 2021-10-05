muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 rates drop in Virginia

The rise of 1,428 cases in today's report is the lowest daily rate in weeks

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health from 5 pm last Thursday to 5 pm Sunday.

Virginia:
Infections: 878,518 (1,428)
Hospitalized: 36,994 (+83)
Deaths: 12,955 (+47)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,323 (+1)      
Hospitalized: 44          
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,368 (+8)
Hospitalized: 246 (+1)        
Deaths: 96 (+1)      

Radford:
Infections: 2,819  
Hospitalized: 47      
Deaths: 30     

Carroll County
Infections: 3,624 (+10)  
Hospitalized: 258 (+2)            
Deaths: 85    

Galax:
Infections: 1,438 (-2)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 59    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,100 
Hospitalized: 79                 
Deaths: 28  

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,807  (+14)  
Hospitalized: 182 (+7)                
Deaths: 77        

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,644 (+5)
Hospitalized: 238 (+3)      
Deaths: 94        

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,415 (+6)
Hospitalized: 305 (+1)                     
Deaths: 218 (+1)          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,097 (+19)  
Hospitalized: 236 (+2)            
Deaths: 157      

Salem:
Infections: 3,141 (+58)
Hospitalized: 90                
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,902 (+2)  
Hospitalized: 130     
Deaths: 52

DOUG THOMPSON

