Daily COVID-19 cases rising again in Virginia

After a drop on Tuesday's report, the increase Wednesday is almost 4,000 with more area deaths from the virus

The figures below are counts by the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia:
Infections: 882,437 (3,919)
Hospitalized: 37,084 (+96)
Deaths: 12,999 (+44)

Floyd County:
Infections: 1,329 (+6)      
Hospitalized: 44          
Deaths: 24    

Montgomery County:
Infections: 11,404 (+36)
Hospitalized: 247 (+1)        
Deaths: 96    

Radford:
Infections: 2,824 (+5)  
Hospitalized: 47      
Deaths: 30     

Carroll County
Infections: 3,645 (+21)  
Hospitalized: 258            
Deaths: 85    

Galax:
Infections: 1,442 (+4)  
Hospitalized: 113    
Deaths: 59    

Giles County:
Infections: 2,111 (+11) 
Hospitalized: 78                 
Deaths: 28  

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,674  (+45)  
Hospitalized: 182                
Deaths: 77        

Franklin County:
Infections: 5,674 (+40)
Hospitalized: 238      
Deaths: 96 (+2)        

Roanoke:
Infections:  11,483 (+68)
Hospitalized: 305                     
Deaths: 221 (+3)          

Roanoke County:
Infections: 11,164 (+57)  
Hospitalized: 236            
Deaths: 157      

Salem:
Infections: 3,175 (+34)
Hospitalized: 90                
Deaths: 56    

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,918 (+16)  
Hospitalized: 130     
Deaths: 52

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
