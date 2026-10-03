Buffaloes dominate Patrick County 34-12

As they have done often this season, the Floyd County High School Buffaloes took a commanding lead in the first quarter Friday night on Coach Beale field, scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter against Patrick County Hight’s Cougars, and scored quickly gain in the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback’s long pass to Joshua Dunford opened the scoring while Easton Webster, Jack Le Roy and Seth Fletcher scored on ground runs and kicker Gavin Jackson added field goals of 40 and 36 yards.
After the Cougars scored first downs to cross midfield, the Buffs defense tightened and forced punts.
The win puts the Buffaloes record at 4-1 at this point in the season. Counting two scrimmage shutouts, the team scored 114 unanswered points before Grayson County scored in the fifth game and gave the Buffs their only loss (28-7). With two recent wins, the team has scored 224 points compared to 40 points by opponents in seven games.
The Buffs face Martinsville on Coach Beale field at home Friday at 7:00 pm.