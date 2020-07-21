Today’s Coronavirus Statistics

07/20/2020

Updated: 14:20 GMT 10:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 78,375 (+945)

Hospitalized: 7,301 (+54)

Deaths: 2,031 (+5)

Floyd County:

Infections: 28

Hospitalized: 2

Deaths: 1

Montgomery County:

Infections: 220 (+4)

Hospitalized: 13

Deaths: 3

Carroll County

Infections: 279

Hospitalized: 24

Deaths: 10

Franklin County:

Infections: 117

Hospitalized: 8

Deaths: 1

Galax:

Infections: 304 (+4)

Hospitalized: 33 (+2) Deaths: 16

Roanoke:

Infections: 659 (+22}

Hospitalized: 15

Deaths: 10

Roanoke County:

Infections: 363 (+8)

Hospitalized: 13

Deaths: 6

Salem:

Infections: 113 (+2)

Hospitalized: 5

Deaths: 3

United States:

Infections: 3,898.694

Deaths: 143,289

Recoveries: 1,802,393

Worldwide:

Infections: 14,669,624

Deaths: 609,533

Recoveries: 8,752,234

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health)