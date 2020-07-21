Today’s Coronavirus Statistics

07/20/2020

Updated:  14:20 GMT 10:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:
Infections: 78,375 (+945)
Hospitalized: 7,301 (+54)
Deaths: 2,031 (+5)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 28
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 1

Montgomery County:
Infections: 220 (+4)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 3

Carroll County
Infections: 279     
Hospitalized: 24   
Deaths: 10

Franklin County:
Infections: 117
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1

Galax:
Infections: 304 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33 (+2)            Deaths: 16       

Roanoke:
Infections: 659 (+22}
Hospitalized: 15
Deaths: 10

Roanoke County:
Infections: 363 (+8)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 6   

Salem:
Infections: 113 (+2)
Hospitalized: 5     
Deaths: 3   

United States:
Infections: 3,898.694
Deaths: 143,289      
Recoveries: 1,802,393

Worldwide:
Infections: 14,669,624
Deaths: 609,533
Recoveries: 8,752,234

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health)