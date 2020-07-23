Today’s Coronavirus Statistics

Updated Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. EDT

Worldwide:

Infections: 15,415,727

Deaths: 631,163

Recoveries: 9,391,750

United States:

Infections: 4,102,002

Deaths: 145,198

Recoveries: 1,943,503

Virginia:

Infections: 81,237 (+844)

Hospitalized: 7,437 (+86)

Deaths: 2,054 (+3)

Floyd County:

Infections: 26 (-1)

Hospitalized: 2

Deaths: 1

Montgomery County:

Infections: 232 (+8)

Hospitalized: 13

Deaths: 3

Carroll County

Infections: 284 (+3)

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 10

Galax:

Infections: 306 (+1)

Hospitalized: 34

Deaths: 16

Pulaski County

Infections: 62 (+1)

Hospitalized: 8

Deaths: 2

Franklin County:

Infections: 132

Hospitalized: 8

Deaths: 1

Roanoke:

Infections: 684 (+5)

Hospitalized: 15

Deaths: 10

Roanoke County:

Infections: 383 (+6)

Hospitalized: 13

Deaths: 6

Salem:

Infections: 117 (+1)

Hospitalized: 5

Deaths: 3

Patrick County:

Infections: 67

Hospitalized: 14

Deaths: 3

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health)