Today’s Coronavirus Statistics

Updated Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. EDT
Worldwide:
Infections: 15,415,727
Deaths: 631,163
Recoveries: 9,391,750
United States:
Infections: 4,102,002
Deaths: 145,198
Recoveries: 1,943,503
Virginia:
Infections: 81,237 (+844)
Hospitalized: 7,437 (+86)
Deaths: 2,054 (+3)
Floyd County:
Infections: 26 (-1)
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 1
Montgomery County:
Infections: 232 (+8)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 3
Carroll County
Infections: 284 (+3)
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 10
Galax:
Infections: 306 (+1)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 16
Pulaski County
Infections: 62 (+1)
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 2
Franklin County:
Infections: 132
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1
Roanoke:
Infections: 684 (+5)
Hospitalized: 15
Deaths: 10
Roanoke County:
Infections: 383 (+6)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 6
Salem:
Infections: 117 (+1)
Hospitalized: 5
Deaths: 3
Patrick County:
Infections: 67
Hospitalized: 14
Deaths: 3
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health)