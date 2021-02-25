muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases rise to 2,036 with more deaths

The Commonwealth's death total is now 305. Floyd's cases remain static at 728

Worldwide:
Infections: 113,215,110
Deaths: 2,511,40
Recoveries: 88,806,805

United States:
Infections: 28,978,292
Deaths: 518,577,
Recoveries: 19,341,958

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 570,982 (+2,036)
Hospitalized: 23,871 (+73)
Deaths: 7,963 (+305)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 728  
Hospitalized: 25
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 7,538 (+60)
Hospitalized: 147 (+1)
Deaths: 74 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,881 (-3)
Hospitalized: 35 (-1)
Deaths: 11

Carroll County
Infections: 2,097 (+6)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 59 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 991 (+7)
Hospitalized: 74 (+1)
Deaths: 44

Giles County:
Infections: 1,065 (+13)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 12 (+2)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,288 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 98
Deaths: 50 (+2)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,679 (+4)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 47 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  7,484 (+29)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 141 (+5)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 7,229 (+24)
Hospitalized: 127 (-2)  
Deaths: 100 (+2)

Salem:
Infections: 1,843 (-25)
Hospitalized: 56 (+2)
Deaths: 39 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,188 (+15)
Hospitalized: 89
Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter