Virginia virus cases rise to 2,036 with more deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 113,215,110

Deaths: 2,511,40

Recoveries: 88,806,805

United States:

Infections: 28,978,292

Deaths: 518,577,

Recoveries: 19,341,958

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 570,982 (+2,036)

Hospitalized: 23,871 (+73)

Deaths: 7,963 (+305)

Floyd County:

Infections: 728

Hospitalized: 25

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 7,538 (+60)

Hospitalized: 147 (+1)

Deaths: 74 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,881 (-3)

Hospitalized: 35 (-1)

Deaths: 11

Carroll County

Infections: 2,097 (+6)

Hospitalized: 152

Deaths: 59 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 991 (+7)

Hospitalized: 74 (+1)

Deaths: 44

Giles County:

Infections: 1,065 (+13)

Hospitalized: 33

Deaths: 12 (+2)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,288 (+3)

Hospitalized: 98

Deaths: 50 (+2)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,679 (+4)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 47 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 7,484 (+29)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 141 (+5)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 7,229 (+24)

Hospitalized: 127 (-2)

Deaths: 100 (+2)

Salem:

Infections: 1,843 (-25)

Hospitalized: 56 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,188 (+15)

Hospitalized: 89

Deaths: 34

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

