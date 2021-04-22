Virginia’s 13 new virus deaths include one each in Salem, Patrick County

Worldwide:

Infections: 144,588,592

Deaths: 3,075,020

Recoveries: 122,765,926

United States:

Infections: 32,602,051

Deaths: 583,330

Recoveries: 25,177,434

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 650,981 (+1,373)

Hospitalized: 27,917 (+65)

Deaths: 10,653 (+13)

Floyd County:

Infections: 828 (-1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,175 (+13)

Hospitalized: 171 (+4)

Deaths: 89

Radford:

Infections: 2,082 (+5)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,543 (+13)

Hospitalized: 183

Deaths: 67

Galax:

Infections: 1,126 (+3)

Hospitalized: 88 (+1)

Deaths: 51

Giles County:

Infections: 1,224 (+2)

Hospitalized: 50 (+1)

Deaths: 19

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,547 (+7)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,963

Hospitalized: 163

Deaths: 74

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,283 (+6)

Hospitalized: 234 (+1)

Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,063 (+13)

Hospitalized: 159

Deaths: 134

Salem:

Infections: 2,100 (+4)

Hospitalized: 69 (+1)

Deaths: 47 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,319 (+2)

Hospitalized: 102

Deaths: 43 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

