muselogo1-copy

Virginia’s 13 new virus deaths include one each in Salem, Patrick County

The Old Dominion reported 1,373 new cases with Carroll, Montgomery, and Roanoke counties each reporting 13 new infections. Floyd County's total cases dropped by one to 828.

Worldwide:
Infections: 144,588,592
Deaths: 3,075,020
Recoveries: 122,765,926

United States:
Infections: 32,602,051
Deaths: 583,330
Recoveries: 25,177,434

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 650,981 (+1,373)
Hospitalized: 27,917 (+65)
Deaths: 10,653 (+13)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 828 (-1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,175 (+13)
Hospitalized: 171 (+4)
Deaths: 89

Radford:
Infections: 2,082 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,543 (+13)
Hospitalized: 183
Deaths: 67

Galax:
Infections: 1,126 (+3)
Hospitalized: 88 (+1)
Deaths: 51

Giles County:
Infections: 1,224 (+2)
Hospitalized: 50 (+1)
Deaths: 19

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,547 (+7)    
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,963
Hospitalized: 163
Deaths: 74

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,283 (+6)
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)
Deaths: 187

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,063 (+13)
Hospitalized: 159  
Deaths: 134

Salem:
Infections: 2,100 (+4)
Hospitalized: 69 (+1)
Deaths: 47 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,319 (+2)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 43 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter