Virginia’s 13 new virus deaths include one each in Salem, Patrick County

Worldwide:
Infections: 144,588,592
Deaths: 3,075,020
Recoveries: 122,765,926
United States:
Infections: 32,602,051
Deaths: 583,330
Recoveries: 25,177,434
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)..
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 650,981 (+1,373)
Hospitalized: 27,917 (+65)
Deaths: 10,653 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 828 (-1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,175 (+13)
Hospitalized: 171 (+4)
Deaths: 89
Radford:
Infections: 2,082 (+5)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,543 (+13)
Hospitalized: 183
Deaths: 67
Galax:
Infections: 1,126 (+3)
Hospitalized: 88 (+1)
Deaths: 51
Giles County:
Infections: 1,224 (+2)
Hospitalized: 50 (+1)
Deaths: 19
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,547 (+7)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,963
Hospitalized: 163
Deaths: 74
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,283 (+6)
Hospitalized: 234 (+1)
Deaths: 187
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,063 (+13)
Hospitalized: 159
Deaths: 134
Salem:
Infections: 2,100 (+4)
Hospitalized: 69 (+1)
Deaths: 47 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,319 (+2)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 43 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)