New COVID-19 deaths reported in Floyd, Carroll Counties

Caroll County had three new cases, Floyd 3, along with one death each. In Virginia, 15 deaths were reported

Worldwide:
Infections: 160,513,053
Deaths: 3,334,701
Recoveries: 138,283,685

United States:
Infections: 33,552,055
Deaths: 596,989
Recoveries: 26,558,229

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 668,157 (+561)
Hospitalized: 28,971 (+67)
Deaths: 10,934 (+15)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 855 (+2)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 22 (+1)

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,366 (+2)
Hospitalized: 184 (+1)
Deaths: 95

Radford:
Infections: 2,142 (+3)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,656 (+3)
Hospitalized: 211 (+1)
Deaths: 71 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,165 (+1)
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 52

Giles County:
Infections: 1,278
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,63+ (+5)    
Hospitalized: 126 (+1)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,038 (+6)
Hospitalized: 179 (+2)
Deaths: 76

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,448 (+7)
Hospitalized: 249 (+1)
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,239 (+7)
Hospitalized: 177  
Deaths: 144

Salem:
Infections: 2,155 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,353 (+3)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

