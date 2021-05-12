New COVID-19 deaths reported in Floyd, Carroll Counties

Worldwide:

Infections: 160,513,053

Deaths: 3,334,701

Recoveries: 138,283,685

United States:

Infections: 33,552,055

Deaths: 596,989

Recoveries: 26,558,229

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 668,157 (+561)

Hospitalized: 28,971 (+67)

Deaths: 10,934 (+15)

Floyd County:

Infections: 855 (+2)

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 22 (+1)

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,366 (+2)

Hospitalized: 184 (+1)

Deaths: 95

Radford:

Infections: 2,142 (+3)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,656 (+3)

Hospitalized: 211 (+1)

Deaths: 71 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,165 (+1)

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 52

Giles County:

Infections: 1,278

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,63+ (+5)

Hospitalized: 126 (+1)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,038 (+6)

Hospitalized: 179 (+2)

Deaths: 76

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,448 (+7)

Hospitalized: 249 (+1)

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,239 (+7)

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 144

Salem:

Infections: 2,155 (+1)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,353 (+3)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

