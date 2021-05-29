COVID-19 increases in Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke counties

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 675,165 (+322)
Hospitalized: 29,713 (+30)
Deaths: 11,160 (+4)
Floyd County:
Infections: 875 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,409 (+4)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 97
Radford:
Infections: 2,167 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,685
Hospitalized: 218 (+1)
Deaths: 75
Galax:
Infections: 1,174 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,296
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,673 (+3)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,081 (+1)
Hospitalized: 190 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,504 (+1)
Hospitalized: 254
Deaths: 193
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,300 (+5)
Hospitalized: 179 (+1)
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,190 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,377 (+3)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)