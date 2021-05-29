COVID-19 increases in Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke counties

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 675,165 (+322)

Hospitalized: 29,713 (+30)

Deaths: 11,160 (+4)

Floyd County:

Infections: 875 (+1)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,409 (+4)

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 97

Radford:

Infections: 2,167 (+1)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,685

Hospitalized: 218 (+1)

Deaths: 75

Galax:

Infections: 1,174 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,296

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,673 (+3)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,081 (+1)

Hospitalized: 190 (+1)

Deaths: 78

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,504 (+1)

Hospitalized: 254

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,300 (+5)

Hospitalized: 179 (+1)

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,190 (+2)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,377 (+3)

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

