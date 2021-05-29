muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 increases in Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke counties

Virginia cases up by 322, Montgomery County/Radford by 5, same for Roanoke County, Pulaski, Patrick by 3 each, Salem by 2, while Roanoke city and Floyd County report 1 each

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 675,165 (+322)
Hospitalized: 29,713 (+30)
Deaths: 11,160 (+4)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 875 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,409 (+4)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,167 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,685
Hospitalized: 218 (+1)
Deaths: 75

Galax:
Infections: 1,174 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,296
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,673 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,081 (+1)
Hospitalized: 190 (+1)
Deaths: 78

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,504 (+1)
Hospitalized: 254
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,300 (+5)
Hospitalized: 179 (+1)  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,190 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,377 (+3)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

